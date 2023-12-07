EV Foundation seeks urgent support amid Christmas shortfall

Nicole Jones, founder of the EV Foundation, has shed light on the charity's urgent need for community support with Christmas only a few weeks away.

The EV Foundation plays a pivotal role in helping vulnerable families and individuals all year around and especially at Christmas.

But Ms Jones said the charity is facing escalating needs that surpass its current capacity to provide support to meet demand.

Despite their extensive outreach, the Foundation fell short of the financial backing it needs, posing a significant challenge this Christmas.

“We spent last year over £278,000 pounds. That's more than a quarter of a million pounds on the vulnerable community,” she said.

But still some members of the community remain under-supported.

The perception of EV Foundation’s abundant support does not match the stark reality.

Ms Jones explained that the charity’s visiblility has not translated into more donations and financial aid.

“There's this perception, because they see us everywhere. I have been told by people, I'm not gonna support you this year because you have a lot of support,” she said.

“The Christmas appeal costs us around £40,000. That's what we spend almost every year.”

“And you know how much I have got this year from financial donations? Up to now, £7,000 pounds. And just today we received £10,000 from the GBC Trust Open Day.”

Meeting the shortfall of £23,000 requires community support, she said.

She highlighted too the support the Foundation receives from the Government.

“The EV Foundation and the Government of Gibraltar are working together to ensure that we are able to fill those missing gaps,” she said.

“The EV’s work for its vulnerable community is highly valued and recognised by them.”

“Both are discussing and working on future projects to ensure that our vulnerable community is fully assisted.”

This Christmas the Foundation has almost 150 families and individuals to help.

Some are vulnerable adults as young as 19 and living alone.

The charity also supports and works with other charities on the Rock including GibSams and Clubhouse Gibraltar, where this year they are purchasing presents for its Christmas parties.

The charities work together throughout the year too and regularly assist each other in whatever their users need.

The Foundation's operations encompass a broad spectrum, including addressing fundamental necessities like clothing, sanitary items, and household essentials, with one family recently asking for just blankets to keep them warm.

It also facilitates educational and extracurricular opportunities for vulnerable children.

Ms Jones stressed the importance of these initiatives, noting how they serve as lifelines for some.

Christmas is just one element of the work the EV Foundation does all year, all of which needs to be funded by donations from the community.

To make a donation go to https://www.theevfoundation.com

Aside from making donations the Foundation will also in the near future give the community the ability to buy certain packages for those in need.

These include packages with sanitary care products, food and personal hygiene items, with the range set to expand over time.