Eva Milanta’s 'Red Sofas' win annual Young Artist Competition 2024
Eva Milanta with ‘Red Sofas’ won this year’s annual Young Artist Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and this year judged by Paul Passano. The winner scooped the Ministry of Culture Prize of £1000, beating 51 other entries. Taking 2nd prize, the AquaGib Award worth £500, was...
