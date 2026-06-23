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Tue 23rd Jun, 2026

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Sports

Evan De Haro makes move to Blues

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd June 2026

Evan De Haro, who has risen through the Gibraltar ranks, having played for the Under-21s and captained them before being selected for the senior squad, will this summer wear the blue and white of St Joseph's as he makes the move to the title-challenging side.
De Haro, who last season played for FC Magpies, is the latest signing for the Blues as they prepare for their UEFA Conference League campaign.
The 23-year-old started his youth career with Lincoln Red Imps before moving to Algeciras.
His career has seen him progress through Europa before a loan move to FC Magpies. While studying in the UK, he was also loaned out to Lancaster City and Winstanley Warriors. He later joined Lions Gibraltar on loan before making his latest move to St Joseph's.
He has represented Gibraltar at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level before making 12 appearances for the senior team.
De Haro has also represented Gibraltar at Under-16 level in basketball, having played in the 2018 FIBA U16 European Championship Division C, making him no stranger to international sport. His experience, even at the age of 23, makes him one of the most internationally experienced signings of the summer.

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