Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Event contracts awarded for 2025/2026

Photo by Johnny Bugeja of Calentita 2024

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the successful applicants awarded two-year contracts to organise a range of events in 2025 and 2026.

The food festival ‘Calentita’ will be organised by Word of Mouth and is scheduled to take place on June 20, 2025. The event will be held at John Mackintosh Square, Line Wall Road Boulevard and Campion Park.

Fresh Pro AVL has been awarded contracts for Summer Nights and Oktoberfest. Summer Nights will take place in July and August 2025 at various locations across Gibraltar, including Eastern Beach, Casemates Square and Camp Bay. Oktoberfest will be held at Ocean Village on October 4, 2025.

New Year’s celebrations will be produced by GibMedia and are set to take place at Casemates Square on the night of December 31, following customary arrangements.

Gibraltar Cultural Services will work in collaboration with all organising entities to deliver community-driven and tourism-focused events.

