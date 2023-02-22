Event on International Women’s Day will ask core question: ‘Where are the women of Gibraltar?’

The Ministry of Equality and the Gibraltar Garrison Library have teamed up to mark International Women’s Day with a fireside chat on March 1 with discussion theme, ‘Where are the women of Gibraltar?’

The aim of the event is to generate a conversation around the representation of women both historically and in the present in a way that is both inclusive and participatory.

This will offer the opportunity to reflect on what more can be done to amplify the voices of women and to further raise their visibility to ensure that Gibraltar continues working towards gender parity.

The event, which will include a question-and-answer session, is open to the public and audience participation is welcomed and encouraged.

Dr. Jennifer Ballantine Perera, Director of the Garrison library, said: “This is a great opportunity to begin the conversation of how and why women have historically been underrepresented in Gibraltar.”

“It will be a chance to discuss those issues, but also hear from guests what they believe is most important to them.”

“This initiative in partnership with the Ministry for Equality is a very good step in the right direction, and shows the need for work there is still to do in terms of visibility for women in Gibraltar.”

“Hopefully we can bring those issues to light over the course of various fireside chats in coming months, and encourage people to share their stories and experiences with us too.”

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am looking forward to hosting this fireside conversation and launching the first in the series of such discussions on International Women’s Day.”

“Our starting point at this first event will be an exploration of the representation and visibility of women from a historical angle which will be followed by an opportunity to reflect upon the impact of the under-representation of women and what can be done to address it.”

“I look forward to hearing from the audience first-hand in what will be an interactive event. More importantly, this will be the first of a series of events which will continue the conversation throughout the course of the year and beyond the events marking International Women’s Day 2023.”

“This will continue the work we undertake as part of the Ministry’s Gender Equality Strategy. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.”

The event is the first of a series of fireside chats on various gender equality issues that will be organised by the Ministry of Equality.

It will take place on Wednesday March 1 at the Garrison Library.

Doors will open at 5:45pm and the event will begin at 6pm.

The event is free but registration is necessary and early booking is advised as there is limited seating available.

People interested in the event are urged to advise of any accessibility requirements when registering at equality@gibraltar.gov.gi.