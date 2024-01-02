Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Jan, 2024

Events will be ‘bigger’ in 2024, as Santos looks to tourism rebrand

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd January 2024

For Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, his first year on the job will see him aim to reach new heights in both sectors, promising events and a focus on niche markets which he hopes will fuel tourism. After just two months in his tenure as a Government minister, Mr Santos is eyeing the...

