Everest elevation challenge aims to raise £5,000 for GibSams

A group of 16 participants will take on an Everest-inspired challenge throughout November to raise money for Gibraltar mental health charity GibSams.

Leading the challenge is Issac Vinet who explained that it entails each member to completing the elevation of Mount Everest (8850m) throughout the month of November, which is equivalent to around 37 times Med Steps.

The group plans to use routes including the Med Steps, with hikes elsewhere in Spain also an option.

The first walk took place on Sunday, November 1, where the public were asked to pay £5 donation to take part. A second group charity walk is planned for Sunday, November 29.

In the meantime the group will continue with the challenge which builds on previous November fundraisers where in previous years he raised money for Movember and undertook challenges that included swimming in the sea every day or running 100 kilometres over the month. This year’s group has grown from six participants in its first year to 16.

Mr Vinet said he wanted to support a local cause after raising money for the UK charity in previous years. GibSam’s work in mental health support and suicide prevention was a particular draw, he said.

“I feel like GibSams is the one that I resonate most with, with the mental health and the way they try to help in suicide prevention I think is quite important,” he said.

The fundraising target is £5,000. Donations can be made through the JustGiving https://www.justgiving.com/page/moverestchallenge

“Movember, is a month dedicated to raising awareness and funds for men’s health, particularly mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer,” the page states.

“It’s a reminder of how important it is to check in on one another, break down the stigma around mental health, and encourage men to speak openly about how they’re feeling.”

“Through this challenge, we want to support GibSams and the vital work they do in our community, providing emotional support to those who may be struggling and helping ensure nobody feels they have to face things alone.”

“We’ll be pushing ourselves physically throughout November, but with a cause like this behind us, every step is worth it.”