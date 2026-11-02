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Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

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Local News

Youth Centre hosts Halloween party for 73 children

By Chronicle Staff
2nd November 2026

Young Helpers and Young Leaders from the Youth Service transformed the Youth Centre for a Halloween party attended by 73 children during the mid-term break.

The event, held on October 29, brought together children aged seven to 12 from Dolphins, Plater and Laguna Youth Clubs.

Young volunteers planned, prepared and decorated the centre ahead of the party, which included food and sweets, a photo booth, mystery boxes, face painting and a disco.

Children also took part in musical statues and a fancy dress competition.

The Youth Service said the event gave younger members an opportunity to celebrate Halloween with friends while also highlighting the contribution made by its Young Helpers and Young Leaders.

The Youth Service thanked the young volunteers who gave up part of their mid-term break to organise and host the event, as well as those who supported the party.

For more information on the Youth Service, visit www.youth.gi or follow the Youth Service on social media.

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