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Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar promotes future air connectivity at Routes World

By Chronicle Staff
2nd November 2026

Gibraltar Tourism held around 30 meetings with airlines and aviation industry stakeholders at Routes World 2026 in Frankfurt as it explored opportunities to develop future air connectivity.

The event, held from October 21 to 23, was attended by the CEO of Tourism Product Development, Kevin Bossino.

Gibraltar Tourism said the Treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union meant Gibraltar was now able to attract airlines from across Europe, while the removal of the border would provide easier access to and from the Schengen area.

Discussions at Routes World focused on route development, Gibraltar’s future air connectivity and its position within the wider European aviation market.

Mr Bossino said: “Routes World was an important and timely opportunity to engage directly with airlines, strengthen existing relationships and make sure Gibraltar remains firmly on their radar as they plan their future networks.”

“Although the aviation sector is operating in a challenging environment, mainly because of high fuel costs, there is a lot of interest out there. The meetings were productive and gave us valuable insight into how airlines are approaching future expansion, especially given the current geopolitical and economic climate.”

“It’s a change of mindset. As well as being a destination with a distinctive tourism offering, Gibraltar now has the advantage of being a gateway to the southern Costa del Sol and the Costa de la Luz.”

We will continue to highlight these strengths and work to improve connectivity for the benefit of Gibraltar’s tourism and business sectors.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Gibraltar is now in a unique position, and developing air connectivity is important to the continued growth of our tourism and wider business sectors.”

Events such as Routes World give us a valuable platform to strengthen relationships with airlines, showcase what Gibraltar has to offer and explore routes that can benefit our economy in the years ahead.”

“Gibraltar has a distinctive identity and an exceptional tourism product, and we want more visitors to have the chance to experience it. By continuing to promote these strengths and working closely with airline partners, we aim to build on Gibraltar’s appeal as a destination.”

“We remain committed to sustainable tourism growth and to strengthening Gibraltar’s international connections.”

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