Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Everyone can draw, says illustrator Martin Brown

By Guest Contributor
23rd November 2023

By Elena Scialtiel The Gibunco Literary Festival closed last Sunday afternoon with an art lesson by Horrible Histories’ illustrator Martin Brown. Australian-born Martin delighted his young audience with quizzes, riddles, fun facts about royal palaces d’antan equipped with only two toilets, and notorious highway robbers serendipitously caught for ‘fowl’ play. Then, he inspired everyone, young...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Local News

DPC agenda packed with varied projects and renovations

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

'Significant' border queues for motorbikes and cyclists as Spain conducts 'exhaustive' checks

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Lady Mary Peters looks back on her life as an Olympian

23rd November 2023

Features
Skye and her panettone pie

23rd November 2023

Features
Puneet Bhandal on more diversity in the publishing industry

23rd November 2023

Local News
Govt owed £1.65m in scholarship grants from students who dropped out

22nd November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023