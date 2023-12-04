Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Exercise Serpent Rock enhances the nuclear security capabilities of the Royal Marines

Images show members of 43 Commando Royal Marines taking part in training in the tunnel network in Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2023

Exercise Serpent Rock is an overseas mission specific training exercise that is focussed around enhancing the nuclear security capabilities of the Royal Marines within P Squadron, 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group.

The aim of the exercise is to develop the close quarter battle skillsets of the operators within the Squadron, by developing and refining standard operating procedures whilst working in the confines of the sub-terranean environment.

“With its vast expanse of tunnel systems and sub-terranean networks, Gibraltar offers an excellent training opportunity for all ranks within the Squadron,” said a statement from the MoD.

“The importance of even the most junior ranks to understanding the complexities of operating within this environment is paramount, as it is a crucial component in the protection of the UK’s Nuclear Security capability.”

Lieutenant Oliver Harding said that operating overseas enhances their skillsets and improves their ability to operate as a team.

“Ex Serpent Rock has given P Squadron the chance to revise their green skills in a unique and challenging environment, which will certainly complement our role in providing security to the UK’s continuous at sea deterrent,” he said.

“Exercise Serpent Rock plays a pivotal role in shaping the way in which 43 Squadron Commanders at all levels are able to deliver training and develop tactics in relation to nuclear security and offers a different planning dimension to the operational output within the unit.”

Most Read

Local News

Spanish fisherman case will return to court after a day of confusion and mixed rulings

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Local News

UK students would be ‘game changer’ for University of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Features

Scottish author features Gibraltar in latest book series

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Table-top exercise rehearses ‘no deal’ response

4th December 2023

Local News
Bayside wins hat trick in Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

4th December 2023

Local News
Feetham visits Companies House

4th December 2023

Local News
Online fraudster scams local out of over £10,000

4th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023