Fri 25th Oct, 2019

Exhuming dictator’s remains is ‘a milestone’ for Spain

Police officers stand guard outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

By Priya Gulraj
25th October 2019

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed hope yesterday that the Spanish Government’s decision to exhume the remains of former dictator General Francisco Franco was “the beginning of the end” of his claim to Gibraltar. “It is an important day in the history of Spain and I think we have to be alive to that reality,” Mr...

