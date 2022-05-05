Expect compromise in any agreement, senior Hassans lawyer says

James Levy, QC, the senior partner of Hassans law firm and for decades one of Gibraltar’s most prominent lawyers, said on Wednesday that any UK/EU agreement on Gibraltar will likely involve compromise.

In a rare interview for a podcast recorded by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, Mr Levy also stressed that it was vital to ensure benefits for communities on both sides of the border from any agreement.

Mr Levy was asked to give his views on the prospect of a treaty during a wide-ranging interview in which he also reflected on his career and Gibraltar’s economy.

“We have to expect fudges,” he said of the treaty talks.

“We have to expect things which may look worse than they are, or better than they are.”

He acknowledged that Gibraltar “obviously” had red lines, reflecting too on the “difficult” closed-border period.

But he remained optimistic too that Gibraltar would “stand on our own two feet” even if “heaven forbid” there is no agreement.

“If that doesn’t happen, we will survive,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult but we will get over it.”

“But if there’s a treaty, I think Gibraltar will do very well and if that happens, we have to consciously work to benefit the surrounding area.”

“We cannot just think of ourselves.”

“We have to help the surrounding area, we have to ensure that businesses set up there…”

“If there’s huge wealth coming into Gibraltar, then we must make sure that part of that is shared with the Campo area.”

“It’s very important.”

“If one seems to be greedy, then it doesn’t help.”