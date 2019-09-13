Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Extinction rebellion protesters block London fashion week doors

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

By Press Association
13th September 2019

By Joe Gammie, PA

Extinction Rebellion protesters covered in fake blood have glued themselves to an entrance to London Fashion Week.

Pictures posted by the group on Friday morning show activists blocking doors to the trade show venue in The Strand, while others poured buckets of fake blood around the entrance to create a "bleeding red carpet".

The environmental campaign movement said it was staging the so-called "die-in" to urge the fashion industry to "tell the truth about its contribution to the climate and ecological crisis".

The protesters, wearing white clothes with red blood stains, were photographed holding hands and carrying flags.

Extinction Rebellion said the protest marked the start of five days of action targeting the fashion industry which had "blood on its hands" due to its environmental record.

A separate protest outside London Fashion Week is planned by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) supporters, who will douse themselves in "toxic slime" to highlight the "leather industry's planet-poisoning waste".

Extinction Rebellion activist Sara Arnold, 32, who is the founder of a fashion rental company, said: "Instead of the fashion industry exploiting sustainability to sustain business as usual, it should use its influence and creativity to sustain life on Earth.

"The industry is set to grow by 63% between now and 2030. It is time for it to admit that it has failed to make itself sustainable.

"The fashion industry's footprint grows season after season. It has now run out of time. We must act now."

Extinction Rebellion said the fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world, with a carbon footprint more than that of international flights and shipping combined.

The group added that the industry is set to grow by 63% by 2030, which will lead to "even more destructive emissions".

Extinction Rebellion said the five days of action targeting the fashion industry will come ahead of an International Rebellion beginning on October 7, which will see cities across the globe call for immediate action on the climate and ecological crisis.

A spokeswoman for the event refused to comment.

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Divers remove net from New Flame wreck off Europa Point

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Domestic violence killings in UK hit five-year high

13th September 2019

Brexit
Foster denies DUP is set to make concessions on Brexit

13th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Heathrow drones protest: two men arrested within airport perimeter

13th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Extinction rebellion protesters block London fashion week doors

13th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019