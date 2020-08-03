EY calls on Gibraltar firms to support local business

EY has called on Gibraltar’s firms to help support local businesses following the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

EY has encouraged other businesses to support one another as Gibraltar emerges from the Covid-19 economic restrictions, which saw some businesses closed for months.

It is hoped if all businesses help support others then the effect of the ‘Keep it Local’ campaign could be felt across the local business community.

“Our team has been putting every effort over the past four months to adapt to new ways of working whilst maintaining a high level of client service,” Dale Cruz, Partner at EY, said.

“We were looking for a way to show our appreciation for that effort and knew that at the same time we needed to support Gibraltar’s many businesses that have been either closed during lock down or significantly restricted.”

“We believe that firms like ours can make a real contribution to supporting our re-emerging economy.”

The initiative by EY has seen the company encourage their staff to shop local by taking part in Macaque familiarisation sessions up the Rock as well as the giving staff three vouchers of up to £50 to spend in Gibraltar.

“We started by offering our people an evening with Brian Gomila of Monkey Talks,” Mr Cruz said.

“We organised small groups to attend his sessions up the Rock where our people were able to interact and better understand Gibraltar’s unique apes. Since the lockdown we have been encouraging our people to walk up the rock and we knew that some of them felt apprehensive due to the apes.”

“This was a great way help them overcome their fears whilst enjoying one of our greatest assets. The initiative has now been extended to include giving every member of staff three vouchers of £50 to spend in Gibraltar.”

EY has teamed up with five businesses in Gibraltar: The Cellar, Tapas By Gauchos , Marks & Spencer, Nunos at the Express and The Waterfront.

Mr Cruz added that shopping locally is a habit he would like to see “reignited”.

“Our intention is that this not only injects money directly into our economy but also helps encourage people to re-discover the shops and restaurants we can boast here,” Mr Cruz said.

“Buying locally is a habit that we want to see reignited, to give our economy the boost it so clearly needs, and firms like ours have an important role in this.”

“The business owners are really excited about this initiative and are looking forward to receiving our staff at their premises.”

Tony Welsh, Managing Director York Limited, that runs Marks & Spencer in Gibraltar has encouraged the initiative.

“This is a great initiative by EY and a good example of local businesses helping each other.

Spending local has never been more important than now for businesses in Gibraltar,” Mr Welsh said.

“If every business or service provider did something similar with their clients, the effect of the ‘Keep it Local’ campaign could make a big difference to all Gibraltar businesses.”

“In the words of the Marks & Spencer Covid campaign: ‘We’re All In This Together’.”

Mr Cruz added that EY aims to continue these initiatives in the future.

“We want to continue these initiatives going forward; we are now exploring the idea of future tours: Lower St Michaels and the Northern Defences,” Mr Cruz said.

“Gibraltar has a lot to offer and so we want to make the best of it.”