Thu 20th Feb, 2025

Fabiola Cullato leads fundraiser and awareness walk in memory of late brother Rory

By Eyleen Gomez
20th February 2025

Fabiola Culatto, the sister of the late Rory Culatto, is once again marking his passing with a fundraiser and awareness campaign.

Mr Culatto died of a brain tumour in November 2020, at the age of 34, and from the following year his sister set about raising money and awareness of this type of cancer.

To date she has raised over £30,000.

Each year, she and her family host Rory’s Walk on February 23 at 3pm and invite the community to join in.

The walk takes them up to Jews’ Gate, a route her brother walked almost daily throughout his cancer treatment as it helped him both physically and mentally.

On each walk, they carry his shoes with them.

This year in a bid to raise awareness Ms Culatto will once again ask people to support Hat Day on March 28.

“This year I decided to approach some companies in our community and ask if they would like to support Hat Day,” she said.

“I am very happy to have been able to do that. My aim is to get everyone wearing a hat on Hat Day. We must as a community spread awareness.”

“To have been able to achieve this is wonderful and inspiring. Every year I hope to spread more awareness.”

The money raised by Ms Culatto will be going to Brain Tumour Research, an organisation that funds long-term, sustainable research to find a cure for the brain tumours responsible for the largest share of cancer deaths in children and adults under the age of 40.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer… yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. This is unacceptable,” she said.

To support the cause, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/fabi-culatto-1717699015535

