Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Facebook brings facial recognition setting to all users

By Press Association
4th September 2019

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Facebook is making its facial recognition setting available to all users but is keeping the function turned off by default amid ongoing unease about the technology.

The social network's face recognition system creates a "template" of a user's face based on other images they are tagged in, which means it can inform people if someone uploads a photo of them, even if they have not already been tagged.

It started asking users in the UK if they wanted to allow the platform to use facial recognition technology to identify them in photos and videos in April 2018.

Those who do not already have the face recognition setting will receive a notice from Wednesday, giving them the option to activate it.

People who dismiss the notice will still have the feature switched off, as will any new users to Facebook.

Face recognition is a replacement for tag suggestions, which gave users the power to decide whether friends receive a suggestion to tag them in a photo they had uploaded.

"We've continued to engage with privacy experts, academics, regulators and people on Facebook about how we use face recognition and the options you have to control it," the social network said.

"We've made the steps to update your settings clearer and you can opt to leave your setting off right in the notice, as opposed to having to go to a separate screen."

The development comes after the Mark Zuckerberg-founded tech giant recently lost an appeal in the US over an alleged breach of Illinois state laws on biometric data privacy.

Use of facial recognition technology in public spaces is also under the spotlight in the UK, after privacy watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office said it was "deeply concerned about the growing use of facial recognition technology".

Most Read

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Facebook brings facial recognition setting to all users

4th September 2019

UK/Spain News
YouTube takes down more than 111,000 hate speech videos

4th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Women more worried than men about no-deal Brexit, UK study shows

4th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Peanut allergy sufferers 'may have new protection against severe reactions'

4th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019