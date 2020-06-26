Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Facebook will tell users if they are about to share an old news article

By Press Association
26th June 2020

By Jamie Harris
Facebook will now alert users if an article they are about to share is old to prevent outdated news from being used to mislead.

The social network is rolling out the feature globally in response to concerns from news outlets.

Old news stories can go viral on social media years after they were first published, misconstruing the state of current events.

Some news organisations had already added prominent age labels onto their stories to prevent confusion or distortion.

Posts containing an article older than 90 days will carry a notification whenever a user clicks the share button.
The social network said this would help people “make informed decisions” about what they share.

“Over the past several months, our internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share,” said John Hegeman, vice president of feed and stories at Facebook.

“Through providing more context, our goal is to make it easier for people to identify content that’s timely, reliable and most valuable to them.”

The firm is also testing other uses of notification screens over the next few months.

One such idea is for posts with links mentioning Covid-19, which would show details about the source and direct people to the authoritative health information.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Bemusement in Gib over report claiming UK views Rock as ‘high risk’ for Covid-19 travel

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Local News

Five men in two kayaks rescued south of the Rock

Sun 21st Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Griffon Vulture released after recovering from gull attack

26th June 2020

Local News
No update for Gibraltar as EasyJet restarts more international flights

26th June 2020

Local News
Govt increases tobacco prices to reach 32% differential with Spain

26th June 2020

Local News
Govt will keep China deal ‘under review’, as GSD presses for clarity

26th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020