Tue 12th May, 2020

Facelift project for Gib’s fortifications

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2020

A new project is underway to repaint the fortification names of over 120 bastions, batteries and sections of the city walls across Gibraltar.

The first to benefit from the restoration project are those located at Couvreport Battery, Prince Albert’s Front, Wellington Front Right Bastion and Raglan’s Battery, which is being repainted for the first time.

The signs tend to suffer from weather damage but as they are positioned quite high up on the walls, any work requires extra logistics with scaffolding or the use of cherry pickers.

The Ministry for Heritage said the works will continue as a rolling programme to ensure that these important heritage assets are kept in the best possible state.

Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “As part of the 2018 Heritage and Antiquities Act, there are over 120 fortifications that have been afforded protection in law and this is a further example of the importance that Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar places on our heritage.”

“My ministry is constantly engaged in ensuring that our prized city walls and fortifications are looked after, for they are intertwined with our social fabric and remind us of our many struggles in the past.”

“They also act as a window to the world that our many visitors to Gibraltar can enjoy.”

