Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Facing down adversity with unity and strength

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
9th September 2021

by Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition

National Day is a time to reflect on our sense of community, our identity, our rights as a people and on the challenges that lie ahead. It is also a sense to connect with our roots and history.

In doing all that it is important to first reflect how Covid has hit our community over the last 12 months and in particular on the loss of 97 lives since last year’s National Day.

Each of those citizens had friends and family members impacted by their loss.

We did come together as a community to face the Covid pandemic but like other places around the world it was impossible to avoid the worst effects of it for some of our families.

We are, though, slowly emerging from the pandemic and are hopeful that we will not need to see any restrictions back unless absolutely necessary.

We will need to continue to work together in solidarity to ensure we overcome this challenge.

It is not the only challenge we have as a community.

Last year we were hopeful that by now there would have been a safe and beneficial agreement on a permanent new relationship with the EU.

This has not happened and we are in a state of flux in relation to those discussions which have not even got off the ground properly after the Framework Agreement was announced on New Year’s Eve.

This will be one of the big challenges over the next 12 months as will be the steadying of our dented public finances.

As a community we have always faced down adversity with unity and strength.

There may be disagreements between political parties on many things but the people of Gibraltar also have common values that we all celebrate on our National Day.

This year is no different.

I am confident that we can, once again face down these challenges successfully if we are robust and steadfast to our principles.

We have been fighting for our rights for many years and we must keep on fighting to secure our rightful place in the international community – one where our rights are respected and our quality of life, social, political and economic sustainability are secured in harmony as a Southern European part of the British and Commonwealth family of nations.

Most Read

Local News

DPC to hear scoping opinion for Rosia project

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Local News

DPC rejects Eastern Beach promenade proposal

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Local News

Alwani Foundation donates £150,000 to National Theatre project

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Heritage, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic in Gibraltar

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Local News

Proposed residential development of historic Rosia Bay meets fierce opposition at DPC

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Only the Gibraltarians will decide the Rock’s future

9th September 2021

Opinion & Analysis
A backbone of multicultural heritage

9th September 2021

Opinion & Analysis
National Day where no-one gets left behind

9th September 2021

Opinion & Analysis
National Day fireworks display places a spotlight on the environment

9th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021