Fair and National Day events

Gibraltar Cultural Services Agency, the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG) and the Ministry of Equality have been working together once again for the purposes of making the Gibraltar Fair more inclusive and sensory friendly. These adaptations will be available all throughout this year’s fair which commences on August 23 to 31.

Sensory adaptations will be available for the first two hours of the fair, from 7pm to 8:45pm, during which period lights will be switched off and sound will be minimised.

This will be particularly beneficial for people with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual impairments and hearing impairments.

Individuals interested in applying for the Pass will need to complete an application form which is available for collection from Gibraltar Cultural Services at the John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street between 8.30am and 2pm. The application form may also be made available upon request by emailing info@culture.gi or calling 20067236.

Completed application forms need to be handed in at Gibraltar Cultural Services by no later than August 16.

VIEWING PLATFORM

The SDGG wishes to remind persons wanting a space at the wheelchair viewing platform on National Day or the stand for persons with a mobility disability that the closing date is August 30.

Persons will be able to obtain tickets on a first come served basis by contacting the Gibraltar Cultural Services directly on telephone 20067236 before August 30, to register and pick up their ticket.

Ticket holders may be accompanied by one other person. Blue badge to be presented on collection of tickets. No tickets will be available on September 10.

There will also be a spectator stand of 50 seats for the elderly that will be made available on National Day on a first come first served basis.

BOAT PROCESSION

The National Day Celebrations are once again at its original venue in Casemates Square. Celebrations begin at 9.30am from the Square with live music and performances.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group is pleased to announce that a Boat Procession will be organised as part of the National Celebrations on September 6, at 6pm.

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of Environment.

The event will entail the blessing of the sea and vessels and will serve as a remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea.

The intention is for all boat owners to follow in procession to the South Mole where the laying of natural flowers will take place.

This is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar, regardless of their religious orientation. Any boat owner interested in taking part should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or email: steven.segui@giboxy.gi . Alternatively they can meet at 5:30pm at Mid Harbours Marina, Peter Isola Promenade, on the day.

The procession will commence at 6pm and members of the public are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and only bring natural flowers.



FANCY DRESS COMPETITION

This year the National Day Fancy Dress Competition will be organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group on September 10 at the Lobby of Parliament in Main Street.

Registration forms can be collected and handed back in when completed, from the John Mackintosh Hall, Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 9.30pm. They will be available as from August 1, to September 6. On the day registration will be between 9:30am and 10:15am.

The event is open to everyone in the following categories: 6 years and under, and 7 to 11 years old.

All those taking part are required to be there on the day by 10am. Judging will commence at 10.30am.

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently if not exclusively. Originality of design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners.

The three winning entries in each category will each receive a trophy and gift vouchers. All entries will receive a participation medal.

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi