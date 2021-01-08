Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Fake vaccine fraudster charged 92-year-old woman £160 for jab - UK

City of London Police

By Press Association
8th January 2021

By Henry Vaughan, PA

A fraudster claiming to work for the NHS jabbed a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine.

Detectives hunting the suspected conman, who charged the victim £160, say he “may endanger people’s lives”.

The victim allowed him into her home in Surbiton, south-west London, on the afternoon of Wednesday December 30 after he said he was from the NHS and there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said she was jabbed in the arm with a “dart like implement” before being charged £160 which the fraudster said would be refunded by the NHS.

The City of London Police said it is not known what substance, if any, was administered, but the woman showed no ill effects after a check at her local hospital.

Detective Inspector Kevin Ives said: “This is a disgusting and totally unacceptable assault on a member of the public which won’t be tolerated.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist us in identifying this man to get in touch.

“It is crucial we catch him as soon as possible as not only is he defrauding individuals of money, he may endanger people’s lives.”

Images released by police show the suspect dressed in a navy blue tracksuit with white stripes down the side. The images are from a second visit he made to the woman’s home in Kingsmead Avenue on Monday, when he asked for another £100.

He is described as a white man in his early thirties, who is around 5ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with light brown hair that is combed back and speaks with a London accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3042 and the date Jan 7 2021, or contact Crimestoppers.

A Government spokeswoman said: “NHS England will never charge you for the vaccine or ask for bank details, Pin numbers or passwords, when contacting you about a vaccination.

“Any communication which claims to be from the NHS but asks for payment, or bank details, is fraudulent and can be ignored. It can be reported to police via https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.”

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

Fri 1st Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
London mayor declares ‘major incident’ with coronavirus spread ‘out of control’

8th January 2021

UK/Spain News
UK approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and orders additional 10 million doses

8th January 2021

UK/Spain News
New travel testing rules could see passengers ‘caught out’ abroad

8th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Pfizer jab may protect against mutant strains of coronavirus – study

8th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021