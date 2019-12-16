Families urged to share organ donation choices over festive period
Families in both the UK and Gibraltar are being urged to share their organ donation decisions this festive season so that more patients can receive the life-saving transplants they need. NHS Blood and Transplant is asking people to talk about their decision so if the time comes families will find the organ donation conversation much...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here