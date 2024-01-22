Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

At the tender age of seven, Alba Morales Llufrio is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia at Great Ormond Street Hospital [GOSH] in London. Since the start of her treatment, her close-knit family is doing all it can to for the organisations that help their little girl.

The family is aiming to raise £10,000 for GOSH and has already collected over £8,500 towards that goal.

In addition, they are helping the charity The Little Princess Trust who provided Alba with a wig.

Alba’s aunt Kate Llufrio decided to donate her hair first and her sister Janelle Pacheco, cousin Aimee Navarro and Blythe Navarro followed suit.

This helps the trust continue providing wigs to children that need them.

“Alba was donated a wig by The Little Princess Trust a few months ago,” Alba’s Mum Zyna Llufrio told the Chronicle.

“We went to Raoul Hair Studios to have the wig fitting and the man looking after Alba was such a wonderful person, he was so patient and such a professional.”

“We have used the wig only a few times as she finds it more comfortable wearing turban hats when going out.”

“To be honest this was the part that really scared both my husband and I.”

“Because even knowing that she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) Type B, seeing her hair fall made everything more real.”

It has been a tough few months for the family since Alba’s diagnosis, a diagnosis they have not hidden from their young daughter.

“Ever since Alba was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leaukemia, we decided that it was in her best interest that we were honest about everything regarding her treatment,” said Ms Llufrio.

“She still dislikes being put to sleep every time she has to have her lumber puncture or bone marrow aspiration done, followed by the chemo injected into her spine. It’s the part she is still not getting use to.”

“She understands even at the tender age of seven the importance of having to take all her medications, why she needs to take them and that some of them may leave her feeling really sick.”

“She has sometimes had up to five different chemotherapy treatments in one day, so just imagine the effects this has on her tiny body.”

Alba is four months into her treatment and every month the treatment plan changes. This means her parents have to help her to get use to another round of different medications, as well as getting to know the effect of each treatment.

“She is being brilliant; she doesn't even complain even when she is really poorly. She always manages a smile, bless her,” said her mum.

Dealing with a sick seven-year old is just one hard aspect of this time in the family’s life.

The family of five includes two other children, 21-year old Janelle and 15-year old Jovan.

Ms Llufrio admits that it is a constant struggle for her mentally as when she and her husband, Juan Antonio Morales Aragon rushed over to the UK, she had to leave her two eldest children behind.

“It’s a hard moment as my daughter is in her last year of university and graduates this year, she is studying to be a primary teacher, and my son is doing his GCSE's this year,” she said.

“It’s a horrible time for them as they need to focus on their studies and they worry about their sister, but I thank God for my family as they have stood by them and cared for them as best as possible. I even have them also attending his football matches.”

“The overall support we have received from everyone has been overwhelming.”

“My husband and I would like to express our most heartfelt thanks to everyone, There are way too many people to mention but we have you all in our hearts. “

“You have all made all of this much more bearable. The way you have bonded with us, cried with us along the way, supported us and cared for little Alba is beyond words and we are left speechless by how everyone has come together,” she added.

To help reach the target of £10,000 for Alba to have a mention in GOSH’s annual report donate via

https://www.justgiving.com/page/alba