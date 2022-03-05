Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Family who fled Ukraine welcomed in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2022

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo welcomed Gibraltarian, Darren Victor, and his family to Gibraltar on Thursday evening after travelling from Ukraine for several days following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Mr Picardo spoke with Darren, his wife Natalya and two children Sky and Erik in his offices at No.6 Convent Place.
The Victors, who live in Kyiv in Ukraine, were among one million refugees who have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion into its neighbouring country, led by President Vladimir Putin.

“The work to bring them to Gibraltar was led by Ivor Lopez and Tito Danino of Civil Contingencies, liaising with an ad hoc humanitarian network in Ukraine and around it,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“Work continues for the extraction of others at this hugely difficult time for Ukraine and its people.”

Most Read

Local News

Former defendants in Bland case file claim for costs

Fri 4th Mar, 2022

Local News

Now in Poland, a Gibraltarian man describes nightmare journey from Ukraine to safety

Wed 2nd Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

In the pouring rain, Gibraltar strolls for peace

Thu 3rd Mar, 2022

Local News

Cyclists advised to familiarise themselves with border requirements

Tue 1st Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

5th March 2022

Local News
OFT fines local company £7,000 for AML breaches

5th March 2022

Local News
Govt and Opposition parties clash in ‘unnecessary, wild and bizarre’ row

5th March 2022

Local News
GHITA hold hearing awareness assembly

5th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022