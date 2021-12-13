Fashion show raises £5,000 for two local charities

A fashion show organised by the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and BabySTEPPs took place last month with around 40 children ranging from ages 2 to 16 showing off the latest trends from Matalan Kids.

The fundraising event raised £5,000 inclusive of ticket sales, raffle and donations.

“For many, this was their first time on stage and we must say, they rose to the challenge and made it an evening to remember,” said a statement from the two charities.

“The purpose of the event was to create awareness on childhood health issues and the fact that the said children can grow to lead happy and healthy lives, especially with medical intervention, medicine and research today.”

“Smashing smiles and stellar performances enthralled the audience.”

The show presented a diverse range of fashion from casual wear to coats and jackets to cosy sleep and lounge wear.

Compared by Arabella Barton and Christopher McKay who kept the audience engaged at all times and the event moving at a very good pace.

Danza Academy captivated the audience with their opening piece, titled ‘The Circle of Life’ choreographed especially for the show by Anne Marie Gomez. Sebastian Diaz’s solo piece named ‘Rise’ as well as his duet with Elsa Parody brought additional entertainment to the show. Both, award winning pieces in the International Dance platform.

Group 1 consisted of Maia, Sophie, Katie, Megan, Grace, Ethan, Cora, Sienna, Graziella and Hayley, who paraded in their choice of casual wear and again in their chosen coats and jackets. They were absolutely brilliant and the response from the crowd was outstanding.

Group 2 displayed both cosy sleep and lounge wear and casual attire. Tiana, Yasmine, Amy, Lucia, Nalayah, Jayleen, Gabriella, Hayleigh, Alyssa and Jyrelle mesmerized the audience with their smiles and poses.

All eyes in the auditorium were glued to the Disney performance of Belle and her Prince performed by Hayley and Ethan. They fuelled the dreams and imagination of all present by opening and closing the spectacular Disney Parade. The Disney parade that followed saw the little ones dancing to ‘iko iko’ and ‘baby shark’ and they were simply adorable on the stage.

Our teenagers dazzled in their active and gym wear, modelling to one song and dancing to their own choreography of Jerusalema. Their energy and enthusiasm enthralled and motivated the whole auditorium. Needless to say Kiana, Elsa, Jyra, Katie, Amy, Anabella, Jenai and Lucia shone yesterday evening.

“The most touching and emotional part of the evening was hearing the stories of our heroes. Even though the show was a fundraising event it also formed part of our awareness campaign,” said the joint statement from the charity.

“The organizers wanted to highlight that not all children get an easy start in life and that the heart although not always the main problem, still plays a big part of it.”

“Leon, Nalayah, Amy, Jyra, Alfie, Anabella and Andrew showed us that the heart has no age, but with care and the help of medicine and research today, many children grow up to young aspiring adults. Last night the charities paid tribute to these children by telling their stories and bringing them and their mums out on stage.”

The final piece of the show saw all children, volunteers and organisers on stage for their own version of ‘The Circle Of Life’, symbolizing that we start at the end and end in the beginning.

“No matter how big or small the circle is, it ends in the exact same way for everyone, so it is important to live life to the fullest, live your dreams and most importantly, look after your hearts,” said the joint statement.

“The auditorium rose to the occasion with their cheers, encouragement and support. It was an overall wonderful couple of hours. Thank you to all who attended and supported this event.”

“A massive thank you to all the parents, the children and to everyone who in anyway made the show a tremendous success,” the statement added.