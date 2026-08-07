Feetham discusses gaming and digital assets during Canada visit

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, held a series of meetings in Alberta, Canada, focused on gaming regulation, digital assets and closer cooperation between Gibraltar and the Canadian province.

Mr Feetham met Alberta minister Dale Nally, senior government officials and regulators during the visit.

The discussions covered gaming licensing and market access, digital assets and opportunities for regulatory cooperation and the exchange of expertise.

The Gibraltar Government said the meetings formed part of its efforts to build relationships with places that shared its approach to innovation and regulation.

Mr Feetham said: “International engagement is no longer an optional part of economic development, it is an essential one.”

“Gibraltar must continue to build relationships with jurisdictions that share our commitment to innovation, high regulatory standards and economic growth.”

“I was pleased to meet Minister Nally and his colleagues for a series of constructive discussions on issues where our jurisdictions can learn from one another. We explored practical opportunities to work more closely together on gaming regulation, digital assets and regulatory cooperation more broadly.”

“I am grateful to Minister Nally and the Government of Alberta for the warm welcome extended. The openness and collaborative spirit shown throughout our discussions provides a strong foundation on which to build a lasting relationship that will benefit both jurisdictions through increased cooperation, investment and shared expertise.”

The Gibraltar Government said it would continue seeking international partnerships aimed at supporting investment, innovation and economic growth.