Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Feetham hosts Actuarial Science workshop 

By Chronicle Staff
24th July 2024

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, hosted a workshop on ‘Opportunities in Actuarial Science’. 

Delivered by four professionals, Paul Tyose, Kathryn Morgan, Jason Cabral and Marie Calverie, the workshop provided an insight into the actuarial profession. 

Each shared their experiences in the industry and highlighted the career opportunities available to youngsters. 

Attendees had the opportunity to take part in an interactive activity to gain an insight as to how actuaries assess uncertainty. 

Those in attendance included GCSE students, university graduates, parents, and local teachers. 

“The visible enthusiasm and engagement from attendees highlighted the importance of these sessions in presenting professions like actuarial science as viable, rewarding and exciting career paths,” the government said in a statement. 

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “It has been great to see a good turnout at the actuarial science event.  

“My vision with the Connect Hub initiative was to bridge the gap between the youth of Gibraltar and the Financial Sectors, and to highlight the diversity of career options available locally; and our most recent workshop is a testament to that ambition.” 

“I would like to extend my gratitude to our four speakers for their time and insights in delivering this workshop.” 

