Feetham hosts Bitso in Connect Hub event

The Minister for Industry, Nigel Feetham, hosted the latest Connect Hub event on Tuesday at the Gibraltar Finance Boardroom.

The initiative forms part of his ongoing Ministerial youth engagement programme aimed at bridging the knowledge gap in the financial sectors for young people.

On this occasion, the spotlight was on Bitso, a leading DLT-permissioned firm in Gibraltar.

The guest speakers were Founder and CEO Daniel Vogel and Chief Technology Officer Rob Harrop.

With over 70 attendees, mostly youngsters, the event themed ‘Entrepreneurship and Opportunities in the Crypto Industry’ offered a unique insight into Bitso's journey to becoming Latin America's first crypto Unicorn and included a lively question and answer session.

Mr Feetham said: “An investment in our youth is an investment in our future, and seeing so many young people engaged and eager to learn about opportunities in this dynamic industry reaffirms the importance of initiatives like these in shaping our future.”

“I also want to emphasise that all my Ministerial events are always open to parents and anyone interested in attending.”

“I welcome direct engagement with me or my Ministry afterward if we can assist further.”