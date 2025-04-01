Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Apr, 2025

Feetham meets new GRA members and CEO to discuss tech innovation

By Chronicle Staff
1st April 2025

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, met with newly appointed Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) Board members Francis Carreras and Charles Bottaro, along with CEO John Paul Rodriguez, to discuss the role of emerging technologies in Gibraltar’s regulatory framework.

The meeting focused on the potential of artificial intelligence and smart contracts, as well as blockchain-related regulations, in maintaining Gibraltar’s position as a leader in global innovation. It also highlighted the GRA’s role in overseeing electronic communications, data protection and cybersecurity.

Mr Feetham said: “The GRA is uniquely positioned to shape technology’s future beyond finance. Aligning forward-looking laws with innovation would allow Gibraltar to lead globally and fuel economic growth.”

“By harnessing Gibraltar’s agile ecosystem and talent, we can strengthen further Gibraltar’s reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology.”

