Feetham visits AA Underwriting Insurance Company

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently visited the offices of AA Underwriting Insurance Company Limited at the company’s invitation and as part of the Ministry’s ongoing outreach programme.

During the visit, he said he was delighted to learn that the company currently employs nine members of staff and is actively looking to expand its local presence. He had the opportunity to engage with all staff members and the separate board of directors, discussing the role regulated companies play in supporting local employment and generating economic value for Gibraltar.

AA Underwriting is part of The Automobile Association (The AA) group. The company started writing Motor and Home insurance business through The AA brand in 2016 and now insure circa one million policyholders and write over £300m in premiums.

Mr Feetham emphasised the importance of companies like AA Underwriting Insurance in contributing to the local economy through job creation and the recruitment of young talent, aligning with Government policy to foster youth employment.

CEO of AA Underwriting, Jason Cabral, said: "We were truly honoured to host Minister Feetham at our offices.”

“As a company, AA Underwriting is fully committed to Gibraltar and we take pride in contributing to the local economy and community. Minister Feetham’s outreach program is a fantastic initiative that allows him to stay connected with the insurance industry and support growth opportunities in the sector.”

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Government to help drive success and prosperity for industry and employment in Gibraltar."

Mr Feetham added that he was very pleased to see AA Underwriting Insurance Company Limited thriving and committed to expanding its workforce on the Rock.

“The company's dedication to recruiting young people is particularly commendable and aligns perfectly with our Government’s policy of fostering youth employment. Regulated companies that contribute to the economic development of the local economy are very welcome. I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success,” he said.