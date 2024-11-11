Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Feetham visits BVGroup

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2024

Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, visited BVGroup’s headquarters as part of his ongoing outreach programme. 

During the visit, Mr Feetham toured the company's offices at the World Trade Centre, where he had the opportunity to meet with the workforce based in Gibraltar.  

The business employs over 700 people globally, with 550 of them based in Gibraltar.  

He was joined by senior management from BVGroup, briefed him on the company’s operations, history, and future strategies.  

BVGroup, which has been headquartered in Gibraltar since its founding by Victor Chandler in 1997, has established itself as a key player in the global gaming and technology sectors.  

BVGroup has maintained a strong focus on technology development, ensuring continued innovation across its multi-brand business, operating across multiple international markets, including the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar, and Ontario.  

Mr Feetham praised BVGroup for its growth and commitment to its staff.  

"It is clear that BVGroup is not only a leader in its sector but also a responsible corporate citizen, deeply embedded in the fabric of our community," he said.  

“BVGroup's Gibraltar commitment to its employees, innovation in technology, economic contribution locally and global expansion serve as a model for successful businesses operating in Gibraltar,” the Government said in a statement. 

