Feetham visits Capurro Insurance

Capurro Insurance recently hosted the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, as part of an ongoing Ministerial outreach programme.

The visit, at the company’s invitation, saw a discussion with the management team centred on the contribution of local businesses to Gibraltar's economic stability, career advancement initiatives, and the role of the financial services sector.

Mr Feetham requested to meet staff individually and toured the office.

A Government statement said that Mr Feetham's outreach programme underpins the its commitment to fostering collaboration between the public and financial sectors.

Mr Feetham added that he was grateful for the invitation to visit Capurro Insurance.

“I have often said that in order to ensure the permanence of businesses and skills in Gibraltar, we must encourage local entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

“Capurro is a prime example of that. The business has an impressive history, going back to 1876. Whilst Capurro Insurance itself has been an integral part of Gibraltar's insurance landscape, the group diversified its business into other areas in Gibraltar over 50 years.”