Feetham visits Childline Gibraltar ahead of 20th anniversary

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited the premises of Childline Gibraltar yesterday, meeting the organisation’s team and Chief Executive Officer, Caroline Carter, as the charity prepares to mark its 20th anniversary this year.

During the visit, Mr Feetham met members of the Board of Trustees and was briefed on the work carried out by the organisation in supporting vulnerable children and young people across Gibraltar.

Childline Gibraltar provides a range of services, including a 24/7 helpline for appropriate adults, as well as Childline and Teenline, both of which operate from 5pm to 9pm, seven days a week, throughout the year.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry said: “As Childline approaches its 20th anniversary, it is important to recognise the exceptional contribution the organisation has made to safeguarding children and young people in Gibraltar.”

“The dedication of the team, volunteers and trustees is truly commendable, and their work continues to make a meaningful difference to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with them and to see firsthand the impact of their work.”