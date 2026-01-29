Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Feetham visits Childline Gibraltar ahead of 20th anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2026

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited the premises of Childline Gibraltar yesterday, meeting the organisation’s team and Chief Executive Officer, Caroline Carter, as the charity prepares to mark its 20th anniversary this year.

During the visit, Mr Feetham met members of the Board of Trustees and was briefed on the work carried out by the organisation in supporting vulnerable children and young people across Gibraltar.

Childline Gibraltar provides a range of services, including a 24/7 helpline for appropriate adults, as well as Childline and Teenline, both of which operate from 5pm to 9pm, seven days a week, throughout the year.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry said: “As Childline approaches its 20th anniversary, it is important to recognise the exceptional contribution the organisation has made to safeguarding children and young people in Gibraltar.”

“The dedication of the team, volunteers and trustees is truly commendable, and their work continues to make a meaningful difference to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with them and to see firsthand the impact of their work.”

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Teachers’ union raises ‘grave concern’ over severe weather school plans

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Weather-related falls at A&E prompt care warnings as wind and rain persist

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Arias-Vasquez chairs Business Transition Advisory Group following conclusion of Treaty negotiations

29th January 2026

Local News
University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy receives MCA approval for tanker training course

29th January 2026

Local News
Northern Defences walking tours set to take place

29th January 2026

Local News
Youth Saturday entertainment forms part of the Youth Arts Jamboree

29th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026