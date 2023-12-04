Feetham visits Companies House

The Minister for Trade Justice and Industry, Nigel Feetham, undertook a visit to Companies House last week at their invitation.

During his visit, Mr Feetham given a tour of the various teams operating within Companies House greeting staff on a one-on-one basis. He also met with the senior management team and discussed the latest industry developments and key initiatives.

“Companies House has been an integral part of our financial sectors for the past 30 years. There are professionals working at Companies House who I would often deal with in my capacity as a financial services lawyer and their professionalism constantly shone through,” said Mr Feetham.

“In fact, the relationship goes back further, with some of the senior management team at Companies House having worked closely with my father during his time as Minister for Trade and Industry.”

“It is incredibly rewarding for me to see that the exemplary service they provide to our community continues through to today.”

“Their staff retention is equally impressive, with some staff having proudly worked there for decades. I look forward to working with Companies House during my time in office and encourage them to keep up their excellent service,” he added.