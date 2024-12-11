Feetham visits Economic Crime Unit

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham reaffirmed Government’s commitment to combating financial crime during visit to the Economic Crime Unit of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), welcoming new team members and discussing strategies to meet Gibraltar’s Moneyval obligations.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Gibraltar’s capability to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, the ECU has been reinforced with three Financial Investigators and a Senior Crown Counsel who now work permanently within the unit.

Mr Feetham took the opportunity to formally welcome the third Financial Investigator and Senior Crown Counsel to their roles. The unannounced visit provided an opportunity for the him to engage directly with team members in a collaborative discussion.

Topics included the ECU’s pivotal role in meeting Gibraltar’s Moneyval commitments, strategies to enhance financial crime investigations, and how the Government can continue to support the team, said a statement from the Government.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Feetham said that the Economic Crime Unit is at the forefront of Gibraltar’s fight against serious financial crime.

“I have visited the ECU on several occasions previously but this was the first time I have sat down in the same room with all team members present,” he said.

“It gave me an opportunity to connect directly with the team, take stock of progress, hear their valuable feedback, and ensure they feel supported in carrying out their work.”

“This is vital to maintaining Gibraltar’s compliance with our international obligations.”