Feetham visits GFIU

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham made a visit to the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU), where he met with the Director of the GFIU, Edgar Lopez, and Head of Operations, Carl Ramagge.

During his visit, he also took the opportunity to speak directly with staff members, including five recent recruits who have joined the team.

“The GFIU is highly regarded both locally and internationally for its critical work in financial intelligence and combating financial crime,” said a statement from the Government.

Mr Feetham expressed his appreciation for the team’s professionalism and dedication, as well as for Mr Lopez’s leadership, which has been instrumental in maintaining the GFIU’s strong reputation, the statement added.

Mr Feetham reaffirmed the Government’s continued support for the GFIU, highlighting the importance of their work in safeguarding Gibraltar’s financial integrity and ensuring compliance with international standards.