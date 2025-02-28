Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

Feetham visits law enforcement

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2025

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited law enforcement officers undergoing financial crime training at Bleak House and the RGP’s Public Protection Unit, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to strengthening Gibraltar’s enforcement capabilities.

A team of officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit and HM Customs’ Financial Investigations Team, supported by in-house Crown Counsel, have commenced an intensive two-week training programme on investigating economic crime and money laundering at Bleak House.

Mr Feetham visited Bleak House alongside the Commissioner of Police and the Collector of Customs to meet with officers.

Mr Feetham then accompanied the Commissioner to New Mole House, where he met with officers from the RGP’s Public Protection Unit to also personally thank them for their important work.

He engaged in discussions about their ongoing efforts and how the Government can best support them.

Mr Feetham already announced in Parliament that a new dedicated Public Protection Unit facility has been established by the Government at Unit 99, New Harbours. This facility is now ready for occupation and will serve as the central hub for the RGP’s Public Protection Unit.

“This visit underscores the Government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Gibraltar’s law enforcement capabilities,” said a statement from the Government.

