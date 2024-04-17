Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Feetham visits NatWest International Bank

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2024

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently visited the local offices of NatWest as part of his ongoing outreach programme.

The Bank has had a presence in Gibraltar since 1988, are a substantial employer locally and provide banking services to the whole community.

“With over 81 employees currently in Gibraltar, NatWest has recently expanded its workforce and will continue to do so in future, underscoring its commitment to growth and development on the Rock,” said a statement from the Government.

“The Bank remains dedicated to personal development at all levels, from school leavers and graduates to seasoned professionals.”

Mr Feetham said he was really impressed by the high level of investment that the Bank has made in Gibraltar over the years. And commended the Bank's commitment to both its employees and the community.

“Reaffirming the importance of fostering strong partnerships between the public and private sectors for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he said.

Peter Booth, Country Head of Natwest International commented: “It is always a pleasure to showcase how proud the Bank is of the work we do to help the community of Gibraltar to thrive and grow.”

We welcomed the opportunity to present the skills and experience of our colleagues to the Minister, demonstrating our ambitions and plans for 2024 and beyond. The Bank remains as committed now to Gibraltar as it was when it opened over 35 years ago.”

