Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Feetham visits RSM Gibraltar offices

By Chronicle Staff
30th July 2024

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently visited the offices of RSM Gibraltar, at their invitation.

RSM Gibraltar is a key component of RSM International, a global professional network with nearly 60 full-time employees locally. RSM Gibraltar offers professional services in accountancy, audit, fund administration, tax, and fiduciary.

The visit is part of his outreach program to local financial sector firms.

During his visit, Mr Feetham engaged in a “lengthy, candid, and enjoyable discussion” with the firm’s team of Directors, who expressed their appreciation for his time and interest, said a statement from the Government.

The conversation covered Gibraltar’s regulatory landscape and the Ministry’s approach to fostering innovation in the financial sectors.

Mr Feetham also “toured the company’s offices, interacted directly with all staff members, and participated in a meeting with Filipino nationals who contribute significantly to RSM Gibraltar’s success,” the statement added.

RSM Gibraltar CEO, Moe Cohen, said the company were delighted that despite his very busy schedule, Mr Feetham was able to meet the team and get a real feel for what they do.

“We have quietly grown from a small family firm into one of the Rock’s leading professional services firms, with an inclusive, diverse workforce, and we are keenly aware that both our clients and our staff are our most important assets,” he said.

“We are very proud of the firm’s continued growth and warmly welcome Minister Feetham’s and the wider Government’s acknowledgement of our values and integrity, and of our shared vision for excellence.”

Mr Feetham said he was delighted to visit RSM as part of his outreach program and to have the opportunity to speak not only with the management team but also with the entire workforce.

“It is gratifying to see how a firm that started as a small local organisation can grow and become a significant employer,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Local News

Tanker reportedly carrying military fuel for Israel asks to stop in Gib, amid mounting outcry

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Features

Joe Gingell launches newest book ‘The War Came Home’

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar welcomes cruise ship AIDAcosma on inaugural call

30th July 2024

Local News
Santos presents certificates at The Mindspace Project Camp Awards Ceremony

30th July 2024

Local News
Artist captures Gibraltar’s history in Main Street murals

30th July 2024

Local News
Man jailed for 20 months for assault

29th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024