Relay for Life Gibraltar launches 2027 campaign after record £141,000 fundraising

Relay for Life Gibraltar has launched its 2027 campaign after announcing it raised a record £141,217 for Cancer Research UK during its latest fundraising drive.

Registration is now open for teams wishing to take part in Relay for Life Gibraltar 2027, with organisers expressing confidence the next event will be the biggest yet.

Committee member Sofia Baglietto said she believed the 2027 event would be the largest to date.

"I think that slowly but surely, we're seeing that the community over the years want to give back to some extent to Gibraltar and obviously for something that really touches a lot of people over the course of years," she said.

Visiting Cancer Research UK fundraising manager Sharon Baldwin thanked the Gibraltar community for its support, saying the money raised was helping fund research into all aspects of cancer.

She said the funding supported work ranging from understanding the biology of cancer to developing treatments and preventative measures across more than 200 types of the disease.

Mrs Baldwin highlighted improvements in breast cancer survival rates nowadays, and the impact of the cervical cancer vaccination programme, which was developed through Cancer Research UK-backed research.

She said research had shown cervical cancer rates among women who received the vaccine during its first rollout had fallen by more than 90%.

"It just goes to show you that research is so important," she said.

"But I want people to remember that without people doing things like Relay and the other fundraising that they get up to, none of those scientists could do their work."

Ms Baldwin also highlighted the importance of skin cancer awareness in Gibraltar, noting that non-melanoma skin cancer accounts for around one-third of all cancers diagnosed locally, according to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

She encouraged people to continue following advice to wear sunscreen, wear a hat and avoid the strongest sunlight to help reduce their risk.

"It's hugely important that we carry on doing that advice, because the more we talk about it, the more likely it is that people will take heed and reduce their own risk of developing a cancer in the future," she said.

Alongside fundraising, Mrs Baglietto said Relay for Life also played an important role in raising awareness and supporting people affected by cancer.

"The fundraising is hugely important, that funds the science, but a key part of Relay is the support, the sharing of the stories, the awareness raising," she said.

"Because again, the more people that share their stories, the less scary it is for people who are going through it themselves."

"And they know that there's support there, they know they can reach out and talk to someone who's perhaps going through something similar so that is a huge key part."

Registration for Relay for Life Gibraltar 2027 is now open through the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life website.

Team captains are required to link and claim a JustGiving page as part of the registration process.