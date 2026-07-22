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Wed 22nd Jul, 2026

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GSD airs concerns on blocked delivery of medications and goods into Gibraltar

Photo courtesy by GBC.

By Gabriella Ramagge
22nd July 2026

The GSD has aired concerns over the delay in a delivery of medications and goods into Gibraltar due to the new Customs arrangements at the frontier.

On Tuesday there was significant disruption with some freight unable to across into Gibraltar since last Thursday. This was due to businesses and Customs grappling with the new process.

In response, Shadow for Health Joelle Ladislaus said these issues should have been anticipated by the Government.

“Whereas teething problems will always be a reality in a process of implementation involving new systems, the public are right to expect that the Government could have foreseen such issues and acted pre-emptively to avoid them from happening,” Mrs Ladislaus said.

“Although pharmacies are not concerned about stock levels at this stage, historic events demonstrate that the situation can change rapidly.”

“There is the additional issue of stock that may perish in transport because of delays with resulting losses. The successful implementation of something as significant as this Treaty depends on public trust.”

“The Government have had significant lead-in time on these arrangements, and it does beg the question why this is happening and why it needs the drama of the Minister personally attending the frontier to ensure importation happens.”

Shadow Business Minister, Craig Sacarello questioned whether the Government was ready for the implementation.

“Teething issues are understandable, but when the Government has been saying they were ready in April and when they have had the benefit of an extra three months till July, it is surprising that these issues are happening at all,” Mr Sacarello said.

“Was the Government actually ready to deal with these issues? Most of the technical issues could and should have been pre-empted had greater focus been placed on the logistical practicalities facing the movement of goods much earlier on.”

“It seems there is a ‘learn on the job’ approach which, in turn, heaps the pressure on to businesses who have to deliver for customers and have wages bills and taxes to pay. Small businesses contribute a significant portion of Government revenue and must be prioritised to reduce the losses inflicted by these delays.”

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