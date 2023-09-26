Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Feijoo launches likely fruitless bid for government, complete with nod to Gibraltar

Photo by Spanish Congress

By Brian Reyes
26th September 2023

Albert Nuñez Feijoo, the leader of Spain’s conservative Partido Popular, referenced Gibraltar during a wide-ranging speech in the Spanish Parliament on Tuesday as he launched a bid to form government that is widely expected to fail. The PP won the most votes in last July’s general election but has been unable to garner enough support...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

Capturing magic above and beneath the waves

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Jurors convict former RG private who attempted to run over corporal

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

GSD outlines pledges on transparency and anticorruption, vowing to ‘follow the money’

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Inflation unexpectedly slows to lowest rate in 18 months

20th September 2023

UK/Spain News
Algeciras wildfire controlled after 24 intense hours

17th September 2023

UK/Spain News
Cadiz fireman on Morocco rescue effort: ‘I was their last hope and I could do no more’

15th September 2023

UK/Spain News
UK real wages no longer falling, but jobless rate rises to near two-year high

12th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023