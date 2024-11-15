Festival of Lights to feature immersive shows with enhanced accessibility for persons with disabilities

The 2024 Christmas Festival of Lights will feature two identical 30-minute immersive shows at Casemates, with accessibility accommodations provided for individuals with supported needs and disabilities, including viewing platforms, priority access, ear plugs, and accessible facilities.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) in collaboration with the Supported Needs and Disability Office, for the Ministry of Equality, have made reasonable adjustments for persons with supported needs and / or disabilities at this year’s Christmas Festival of Lights on Friday, November 22.

This year’s event will feature two identical shows. Music will feature throughout the lights show, it promises an immersive 360°experience across Casemates.

Both performances will be identical, each lasting no more than 30 minutes and will take place from 6.30pm – 7.30pm and 8.30pm - 9.30pm respectively.

A designated accessible viewing platform will be made available at Casemates for persons using wheelchairs and those requiring a safe space.

“There are limited places on this platform so reservations are necessary to ensure that persons who really need this facility get a place,” said a statement from GCS.

To reserve a place, individuals should email the Supported Needs and Disability Office via sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi or send a WhatsApp +350 56002927.

On the day of the event, entry to the platform will be via Watergate Gate, where stewards will be on hand to direct persons to the designated area. Upon presentation of the Disability Information Card persons who cannot wait in queues can also access Casemates Square through this entry point.

For information on Disability Information Cards get in contact with the Supported Needs and Disability Office via sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi or send a WhatsApp to +350 56002927.

“Please note that theatrical smokes, fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting, lasers, fire and loud noises are used during the performance. Persons with sensory issues should take this into account.

Ear plugs will be made available on the night via the stewards.

The show is a 360-degree experience and as such, seating areas will not be set up as it would block parts of the show. The show is 30 minutes long. If a person cannot stand for this amount of time get in contact with the Supported Needs and Disability Office via sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi or send a WhatsApp to +350 56002927.

Access to toilets will be made available in Casemates Galleries and an accessible toilet is available in Market Place with the use of a RADAR Key. Persons requiring a RADAR key should contact the Supported Needs and Disability Office via sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi or send a WhatsApp to +350 56002927.