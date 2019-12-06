Festive arrangements judged for Christmas Flower Show
Festive flower arrangements lined the John Mackintosh Hall Upper Exhibition Room as judging was underway for the annual Christmas Flower Show. The event organised by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society was judged by Sally Welch and Jo Gould, with Chairman of the Society Maurice Gache taking note of their picks. Wreaths, hollies, candles, and even a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here