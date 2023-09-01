Fibre art for Alzheimer’s

On Friday morning Gibraltar woke up to 28 Purple Post Box Toppers in a campaign to raise awareness during World Alzheimer’s Month.

Staff from Elderly Residential Services reached out to local fibre artists to don their creative caps and create post box toppers, a popular initiative in the UK, in white, lilac and purple.

These were placed across Gibraltar on Thursday evening as a surprise for the community.

Some of the more popular ones featured on social media have been Teddy Bears, an octopus, different flowers, butterflies among many more.