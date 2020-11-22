Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

Local News

Fifth death in Gibraltar related to Covid-19, Govt confirms

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2020

A fifth resident of Gibraltar has died due to conditions relating to Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.
The deceased was a man aged between 45 and 50 years old, who also suffered from underlying health conditions, a statement from No6 Convent Place said.
The statement issued late on Sunday evening added the patient died during the afternoon from multi-organ failure as a result of Covid-19 pneumonia and sepsis.
The death will be reported in the daily statistics as a death from Covid-19.
Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said he was deeply saddened by the news and stressed the dangerous nature of Covid-19.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce the second death in Gibraltar on the same day due to Covid-19,” Mr Picardo said.
“I also knew the deceased personally, from our school days and more recently from my role in government, and am deeply saddened to hear of his passing, too young and too soon.” “This is therefore a genuinely sad and difficult announcement to make, not least because of his age.”
“In just 11 short days, Gibraltar has sadly mourned the deaths of 5 members of our community to this vicious virus.”
“Less than 2 weeks ago, we had lost nobody.”
“It is a dreadful confirmation of how dangerous Covid-19 is, especially for the most vulnerable. A salutary reminder of why we have to take care and why the restrictions we have in place are regrettably necessary and essential for protecting all of us in the community.”
The news of a fifth death comes hours after the Government announced a fourth person had passed away with conditions relating to Covid-19.
The fourth person, was a man in his late 60s, who also suffered from an underlying health condition that made him particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of Covid-19.
“This meant that he was unfortunately not strong enough to resist Covid-19, which regrettably took him before his time,” the Government said.
The patient died on Saturday morning from respiratory failure as a result of Covid-19 pneumonia.

