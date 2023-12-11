Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Fifth Women’s Mentorship Programme open for registration

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2023

The Ministry of Equality is inviting potential new mentors and mentees for the fifth cycle of its Women’s Mentorship Programme to register their interest.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme was first announced on International Women’s Day in March 2018. Since then, 119 people have benefited from the advice and expertise of well-established leading professionals.

The aim of the Programme is to support women’s professional development.

The Programme seeks to develop the mentees’ skills so that they can more readily aspire to positions of leadership and management in which women are often under-represented.

The overall aim is to redress this imbalance and to ensure that any possible barriers encountered by women are overcome.

“A more equitable representation of women across all levels of organisations is also a contributing factor to sound business-sense as it has been clearly established that more diverse teams fare better than their less diverse counterparts,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am very pleased to invite applications from mentors and mentees to the fifth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme, an exciting and invaluable opportunity for potential mentees considering a new challenge that will help them to grow professionally. I would urge any potential mentees looking for advice, support, and guidance to sign up for this programme.”

The Women’s Mentorship Programme is open to women of 18 years of age, who are resident in Gibraltar and who feel thatt hey would benefit from a mentor. They can register their interest by emailing: meect@gibraltar.gov.gi

Mentors who take part in this Programme are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to mentees seeking career advice and support.

Mentors must attend a mentor orientation meeting prior to their first mentoring session with a mentee.

Potential mentors are also encouraged to register their interest using the same email address.

