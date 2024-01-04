Final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s Three Kings’ Cavalcade
Eric Abudarham, a key organiser behind Gibraltar's much-anticipated Three Kings’ Cavalcade, said 13 floats will participate in tomorrow’s event, accompanied by a few walking groups as well as the kings themselves. The first big event of the year and a signal that Christmas festivities are coming to a close, the annual cavalcade is attended by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here