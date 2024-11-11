Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Finance officials attend Strategic Sanctions Meetings in London

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2024

A series of sanctions-related strategic meetings and the C5's 14th Annual Forum on Global Economic Sanctions were attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Justice and the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) last week. 

The engagements were aimed at strengthening collaboration and aligning efforts in sanctions enforcement and compliance.  

On November 4 officials attended the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation Overseas Territories Forum, which focused on sanctions enforcement, implementation and compliance.  

Participants from various overseas territories discussed the challenges related to sanction circumvention, resource allocation and sector-specific risks.  

The event featured updates on recent enforcement actions, policy developments, and strategies for international collaboration.  

The next day the officials attended two sanctions workshops.  

The first focused on navigating complex compliance scenarios involving Russia and China, examining differences in EU, UK, and U.S. sanctions regimes, enforcement practices, and emerging risks, such as sanctions evasion tactics.  

The second workshop provided practical guidance on enhancing compliance programmes, updating risk assessments, and managing screening challenges amid evolving EU, UK, and U.S. sanctions frameworks.  

The C5 Group’s 14th Annual London Forum on Global Economic Sanctions was then held on November 6 and 7.  

The forum brought together experts and leaders to discuss key trends in global sanctions compliance, enforcement, and the geopolitical challenges impacting current and future sanctions regimes.  

Topics included the complexities of international sanctions frameworks, strategies for mitigating compliance risks, and the integration of new approaches and technologies in sanctions enforcement.  

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “Our participation in these crucial discussions confirms Gibraltar’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest standards in sanctions enforcement and compliance.” 

“I am grateful to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation for inviting Gibraltar to take part in these events.” 

“By engaging with our international partners and learning from global best practices, we ensure that Gibraltar continues to play an active role in the global fight against sanctions circumvention and financial crime.” 

Most Read

Sports

Historic victory for Tyronne Buttigieg as he wins WBC title belt

Sun 10th Nov, 2024

Local News

Alba’s wish comes true

Sat 9th Nov, 2024

Local News

Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club seeks approval for marina expansion to add 22 new berths

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

As investing becomes mainstream, GFSC issues sage advice to youngsters

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Rock ‘set fair’ for success despite UK ‘in a real mess’ – Lord Marland

Thu 7th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Vanguard research shows Neanderthals used pit to extract tar 60,000 years ago

11th November 2024

Local News
RGP Officer attends Interpol Conference in Glasgow

11th November 2024

Local News
Lawyer wins damages but zero costs in police trespass case

11th November 2024

Local News
Care Agency staff raise £5400 for Valencia Flood Relief

11th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024